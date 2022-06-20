Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Lowered to €5.05 at UBS Group

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.05 ($5.26) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNMRF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($4.90) to €4.75 ($4.95) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Snam has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

