Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.88.

SQM stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

