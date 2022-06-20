Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $312,960.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00108222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00612075 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00496174 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,561 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

