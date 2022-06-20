Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Raised by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

