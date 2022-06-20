S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $479,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.93. 129,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,617. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.