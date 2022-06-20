SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,385,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,313,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $63.26 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

