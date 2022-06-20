SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $53,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,749,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 65,648 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. 482,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,874. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

