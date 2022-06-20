SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

