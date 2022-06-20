Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,527 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($42.81).

SXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.31) to GBX 3,650 ($44.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.55) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Spectris news, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($30.28) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($45,424.20).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,861 ($34.73) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,862.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,074.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($28.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($50.58).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

