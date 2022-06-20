Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Achieves $453.12 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $453.12 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.01296100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00091229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,526,771 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.