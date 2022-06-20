Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. 469,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,197. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

