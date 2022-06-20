StockNews.com Downgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
ITI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
