StockNews.com Downgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.