StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
CYD opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
