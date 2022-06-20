StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.