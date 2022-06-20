StockNews.com Lowers The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
GEO stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.