StockNews.com Lowers The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GEO stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.