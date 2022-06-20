STRAKS Market Capitalization Achieves $8,801.97 (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded 175.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded up 95.3% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $8,801.97 and approximately $20.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

