Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,635 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,534,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $42.26. 142,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

