Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 445 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 303,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,118. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $201.06 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.72.

