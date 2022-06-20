Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.60. 50,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

