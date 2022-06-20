Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 473,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 2,997,843 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

