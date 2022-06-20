Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $638,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

IPAY stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. 6,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,541. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

