Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.13. 75,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

