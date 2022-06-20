Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

