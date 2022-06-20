SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (SNC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $291,022.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

