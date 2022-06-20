Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops One Day Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.01135148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00106343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00496618 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

