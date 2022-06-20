Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
MOS stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 556,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.
Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.
In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
