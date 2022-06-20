Swarthmore Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $96,504,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,416. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

