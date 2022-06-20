Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,503 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NKE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

