Swarthmore Group Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2,719.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.65. 137,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
