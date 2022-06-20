Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $500.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,026. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.31 and its 200 day moving average is $577.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

