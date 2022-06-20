Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.48. 2,397,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

