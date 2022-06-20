T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

TMUS stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.59. 192,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

