Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

