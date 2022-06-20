TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on T. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.83.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.69 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$27.33 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$39.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s payout ratio is 103.22%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

