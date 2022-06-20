The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

