The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,132. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

