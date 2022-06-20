The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $55,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 154,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

