The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 10.9% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

