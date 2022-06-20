THEKEY Price Hits $0.0001 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $584,277.19 and approximately $182,038.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000169 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.