TheStreet Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $192.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $5,573,759. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.