thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.38) price target from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.16 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €6.95 ($7.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,995 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($28.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.60.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

