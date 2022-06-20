thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €13.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

TKA opened at €6.95 ($7.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.60. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a one year high of €27.01 ($28.14).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

