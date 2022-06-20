Titan Capital Management LLC CA Buys Shares of 143,194 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,787,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 15.9% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

SHV remained flat at $$110.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

