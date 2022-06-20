Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Tops $19.53 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $19.53 million and $4.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $17.76 or 0.00088584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

