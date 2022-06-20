Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
