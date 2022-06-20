TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

NYSE TRU opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 144,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

