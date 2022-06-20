Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trevena by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trevena by 1,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 389,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

