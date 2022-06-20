TRH Financial LLC Buys 47 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

