TRH Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TRH Financial LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.93. 619,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

