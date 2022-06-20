TRH Financial LLC Invests $6.58 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 524,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,968. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

