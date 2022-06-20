Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 64,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

